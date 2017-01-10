MP Report January

Happy New Year and best wishes for a prosperous and healthy 2017.

The past year has been an economic challenge for some, especially in the resource and ranching sector. Lets’ hope for a better 2017.

A big upcoming project that I am working on is a Private Members’ Motion that I expect to introduce later this year.

The text of the Motion, called M-108, is as follows “That, in the opinion of the House, the government should recognize that the ongoing contribution of ranchers and farmers as stewards of the land and conservationists is part of our history, proudly shared by all Canadians, and should consider establishing policies which would support and encourage the development of private farm and ranch land conservation and restoration projects.”

M-108 is an important way for the Parliament of Canada to recognize the role that our hard working ranch and farm families work every day to ensure that environmental preservation is always a number 1 priority.

I believe it is important to share with all Canadians this important fact. Environmental stewardship is critical to our ranch and farm families. Without a healthy and strong environment, farms and ranches would simply disappear. It’s in the best interest of ranchers and farmers to ensure that they are doing their best to be good stewards of the land they depend on for their livelihoods.

I have also been trying to emphasize this fact as a member of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Environment and Sustainable Development. Ranchers and farmers play an important role in environmental protection, and I believe that as we try and find better and more effective ways to protect our environment, we will need to rely on the expertise of ranch and farm families to help us find solutions.

I will be working in the months ahead to seek support from MPs from all parties, as well as Canadians in every province and territory for this important motion. I invite you to share with your family and friends, and to contact my office with any questions or comments that you may have. My designated staff working on this project is my Legislative Assistant, Andrew Poncia. He can be reached at 613-992-0761 or martin.shields@parl.gc.ca. I will also be posting updates on my website regarding M-108, so feel free to check back in the future at www.martinshieldbowriver.ca.