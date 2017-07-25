MP report July 27

It sure has been an eventful summer in Southern Alberta, and there is no sign of it slowing down in August – Alberta Open Farm Days are taking place across our province August 19th-20th.

This year marks the fifth annual Alberta Open Farm Days. Over one-hundred farms across Alberta are taking part in this year’s festivities, and many are located right here in Bow River riding.

Some of the farms hosting fantastic events on August 19th include Grainworks in Vulcan, who are offering tours of their facilities, the Livlifelivery Farm in Mossleigh, where activities will include viewing animals and picking vegetables, Winter’s Turkeys in Dalemead, where you can enjoy a tour of their turkey barns, Rosebud Valley Honey, featuring honey tasting and a tour of their hives, CP Farms in Barnwell, offering tours and other fun and games, Brooks Corn Maze, with children’s activities and animals, and finally Poplar Bluff Organics in Strathmore, with tours and wagon rides available.

The historic Bassano Dam is offering tours on both August 19th (10AM and 1AM), and August 20th (10AM), and Origin Malting and Brewing Company in Strathmore will be hosting events both Saturday and Sunday as well, including brewery tours and other fun activities. Also be sure to check out Good Knights’ Medieval Encampment, who just opened in Kneehill County this June, and are offering medieval-themed activities.

August 20th promises to be just as much fun, with Country Lane Farms in Chestermere showcasing how they have been raising chickens for over twenty-five years, and Old MacMillars Farm in Bassano offering great activities between 6:30PM and 9PM.

Many farms will be offering local produce and other products for sale, so don’t forget to bring some cash and a cooler if you want to bring some home with you!

I encourage everyone to take some time to support local farmers, learn more about our incredible Alberta agriculture industry, and enjoy some great activities while doing so. Visit www.albertafarmdays.com for detailed information about event times and activities.

I will be visiting numerous farms over the course of the weekend – rain or shine. I hope to see you there!

My office remains available to assist you over the summer months, and I can be reached in Ottawa at 613-992-0761 or martin.shields@parl.gc.ca. Strathmore office at 403-361-2980; My Brooks office can be reached at 1-844-241-0020 or martin.shields.c1@parl.gc.ca.

.