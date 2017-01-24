Multi-family development moving ahead in Kinniburgh

Chestermere City Council approved the development permit for Chestermere Courtyards in Kinniburgh at the Jan. 16 meeting of council.

The permit is for the construction of a multi-family residential development.

The developer can now apply to the city for a building permit based on the plans that council approved in the development permit.

Once the building permits are secured, it will be up to the developer to decide on a time-line for the construction of the new units.

Chestermere Mayor Patricia Matthews is happy to see the development moving forward.

“It will certainly improve the look of the overall area to have this development move toward completion,” she said.

She pointed out that this development had been previously approved.

This new permit does have additional and stronger conditions for traffic and servicing on the site.

Located off of Kinniburgh Blvd. the site was deemed to have been abandoned in 2016 after the previous development permit expired last year.

Currently there are 3 buildings with six residential units each built and given approval for occupancy.

The new plan for the site has a different design for seven more buildings, the designs for the lanes, parking and courtyard is similar to the original concept.