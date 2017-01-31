NDP make changes to provincial cabinet

Premier Rachel Notley made changes to her cabinet with three ministers being sworn into new roles Jan. 19.

In a swearing in ceremony at Government House in Edmonton Alberta’s Lieutenant Governor, the Honourable Lois Mitchell, administered the oaths of office.

Danielle Larivee, formally Minister of Municipal Affairs, was sworn in as Minister of Children’s Services, Shaye Anderson as Minister of Municipal Affairs.

“Minister Larivee will provide thoughtful, compassionate leadership as she works to fix our child intervention system,” said Notley in a press release.

Both Ministers will also serve on the Municipal Governance Committee.

The Human Services Ministry was renamed to Community and Social Services with Minister Irfan Sabir continuing in that role.

These changes by the Notley government are meant to create a system for child protection and intervention that will be more accountable and will better serve the needs of Albertan children and families.

“All children deserve to be safe, secure and happy.

“Today’s announcement means we will have more resources and more attention dedicated to taking care of our children and our communities,” said Notley.