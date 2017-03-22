New Deputy Mayor and Acting CEO Chosen

With the terms of the current Deputy Mayor and Acting Chief Elected Officer (CEO) ending April 18, City Council appointed new members of council to those roles at the March 6 meeting.

Councilor Gail Smith will take over from Councilor Jennifer Massig as Deputy Mayor while and Councilor Patrick Watson will become the Acting CEO in April and lasting until the election.

“I…enjoy the daily activities at City Hall and look to expand my knowledge base, skills and experiences,” said Smith of why she put her name forward for this position.

Part of what she enjoys as a member of council is the opportunities to learn and help guide the city to be successful.

“I am always eager to learn more and am dedicated to participating as much as possible with the Mayor, by discussing current city events and issues, getting the information necessary to make informed decisions, attending meetings, and chatting with residents to hear their concerns,” said Smith.

This is her second term as Deputy Mayor having filled this role for the same April to October term last year.

She said that she has the time and flexibility in her schedule to fulfill the job and step in for the Mayor if, and when needed.

“At times, as Deputy Mayor, you have to step up and take on the role of Mayor,” said Smith, “It’s not always an easy job but it is always interesting and challenging.”

With the municipal election this October, Smith expects the next few months to be both challenging and busy for council.

She said she has already been fielding questions from residents interested in running in the election.

“To do either of these jobs effectively you must be prepared to read extensively, listen to residents and encourage them to share their thoughts and ideas directly with Council, attend committee meetings on a regular basis, make decisions on what is best for the City as a whole, and have the time to put into all of it,” said Smith.

The role of the Deputy Mayor is to fulfill the duties of the Mayor when the Mayor is unable to perform them or the position is vacant.

The CEO is the member of council authorized to sign agreements, cheques and other documents for the city.

Both councilors continue to be equal members of council with one vote in council decisions.

Just like the Mayor, neither of these roles have a veto over council decisions.

In Chestermere the roles of Deputy Mayor and Acting CEO circulate among members of Council for fixed terms.