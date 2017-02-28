New parks amenities ready for the summer

Outdoor enthusiasts will have several brand-new recreation options in Chestermere this summer as the city’s parks department announced the completion of several projects Feb. 10.

“It’s pretty exciting,” said Chestermere Parks and Recreation Manager Kathy Russell.

With the completion of these projects, the city has begun to address Chestermere’s shortfall in terms of fields and recreation spaces.

“We’ve had a deficit in fields so it was something that is, in my opinion urgent, to get local community fields established,” said Russell.

With the slower economy, Russell said that it is important to provide people with local amenities, something that strengthens the community when it needs it the most.

“People may be pulling back on spending money,” she said, “but you can still play in your local league and not have to travel.”

The new recreation spaces include new soccer fields at East Lake School, a baseball diamond at Our Lady of Wisdom School and upgrades to the beach volleyball courts located at Sunset Park.

There were also improvements made to the pathway system in Chestermere. A new paved path was installed at the north end of East Lake School and an unpaved pathway was put in on the AltaLink corridor.

With the completion of these projects residents have more recreation options here at home.

“It’s a lot more convenient to be able to bring their kids to a local field,” said Russell, “It also creates a sense of community and a hub of socialization.”

Continuing on last year’s work, future projects that the Parks and Recreation department have several projects planned for 2017.

One of the biggest projects is the rehabilitation of the Cove Park.

“That’s pretty exciting because we’re looking at a natural playground,” she said.

Park’s staff are looking to install play structures that simulate the natural environment.

Other projects for this summer include a soccer field at Our Lady of Wisdom School, starting the landscaping of the off leash park and continued improvements to the path system.