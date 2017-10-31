On the Job – Mayor’s Message November

Last Monday, Council and I took our oaths of office and we have officially begun our work as your elected officials.

We’ve only been at it for a week but I wanted to let you know that we are working hard to learn as much as we can as quickly as possible.

We’ve already attended orientation sessions on our legal responsibilities and governance expectations and are getting a good handle on our roles. The next order of business is to get our heads around where things stand with CUI and taxes. We have already scheduled some orientations to dig into these topics and are going to be taking a close look at our options for them. The City staff have done a great job preparing for a new Council and are helping us get up to speed.

Our first Council meeting of business will be on November 6 and you are more than welcome to attend. Starting in January, all meetings will begin at 3pm to make them more accessible to residents while avoiding expensive staff overtime.

We’ve also begun discussing moving the Mayor’s office downstairs so it is more available to residents who would like to stop in and share their thoughts and concerns.

If you aren’t able to stop in, all of Council has been provided with City email addresses and cell phone numbers (we’ve listed them below) and I encourage you to contact us at any time.

Council Contact Information:

Mayor Chalmers:

mchalmers@chestermere.ca

403-207-7073

Councillor Laurie Bold:

lbold@chestermere.ca

403-968-3871

Councillor Cathy Burness:

cburness@chestermere.ca

403-863-8017

Councillor Mel Foat:

mfoat@chestermere.ca

403-875-3670

Councillor Ritesh Narayan

rnarayan@chestermere.ca

403-875-5481

Councillor Yvette Wagner

ywagner@chestermere.ca

403-875-6462

Councillor Michelle Young

myoung@chestermere.ca

403-969-4358