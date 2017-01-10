One dead in highway rollover

At about 8 a.m. New Year’s Day Fire, EMS and RCMP responded to a fatal single vehicle rollover on Highway 797 about 3km North of Langdon.

A snow plow that was working to plow Highway 797 lost control and rolled into the ditch. The driver, a 55 year-old Calgary man was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have notified the family and are not releasing the name of the driver.

The road conditions at the time of the crash were poor.

RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the collision. Traffic was reduced to one lane while RCMP investigated the scene.