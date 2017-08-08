Open Farms Days welcomes Albertans onto the farm

If you’ve ever wondered what life on the farm is like now’s your chance to find out.

Alberta’s annual Open Farm Days, Aug. 19 and 20, gives people the opportunity to visit participating farms across the province for farm tours, a chance to buy locally grown and enjoy activities such as hayrides or petting zoos.

“Alberta Open Farm Days is a celebration of the rural lifestyle and an education about where our food comes from,” said Alberta’s Minister of Culture and Tourism Ricardo Miranda, “I encourage all Albertans and visitors to start planning for this outstanding staycation opportunity at a variety of host sites across the province.”

New this year the popular culinary events and open houses will take place on both Saturday and Sunday of the event.

“Saddle up for a countryside road trip to meet the producers who grow your food and the chefs who help make it taste great,” he said.

Some of Alberta’s top chefs will be featured cooking at the one-of-a-kind culinary events. Using locally grown and raised products, these chefs will be preparing a range of dishes.

Unlike the tours, is a cost to the culinary events and people are encouraged to plan their day in advance as the culinary events have been known to sell out.

Admission is free to the more than 100 participating farms during Open Farm Days, however some of the activities offered may have a cost at the farmers discretion.

Both the tours and culinary events are meant to showcase the importance of agriculture to Alberta.

“Agriculture plays a vital role in the well-being of our rural communities, our province and our lives,” said Agriculture for Life CEO Luree Williamson.

For more information on Open Farm Days go to www.albertafarmdays.com