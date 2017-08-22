Outstanding work with the gardens

To the Editor,

Before we are all caught up in the turmoil and pros and cons of the upcoming election, I would like to take a minute to say a very large “thank you” to the remarkable people who make our city look so beautiful every summer. This, Canada’s 150th anniversary, has been outstanding.

The planter arrangements on Chestermere Boulevard and other places are spectacular. The hanging baskets, the impressive red and white themes at Millenium Park and Founders’ Point, to mention only a few, have been amazing. And don’t miss the display of shade plants at the north entrance to City Hall. There are many more..

So –thanks to all who contribute to our beautiful landscape. Keep up the good work!!

Elaine Peake.