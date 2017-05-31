Photos from this week

Fireworks light up the lake at the Chestermere Agricultural Society’s annual Spring Fair — the unofficial kickoff to summer — at Camp Chestermere on the weekend, hosting a beachside movie, crafts and activities. A good time was had by all. Photo Shaun Polczer
Chestermere homeowner Lori Hazelton poses next to Genevive the seagull at her garage sale in Chestermere on the weekend. More than 200 homes participated in the annual Parade of Garage Sales sponsired by Remax Realty. Hazelton says she’s a regular participant, and no, Genevive isn’t for sale. Photo Shaun Polczer
Five-year-old Cassidy Sorbie gets a chance to ride the big machine — a John Deere mower — at the city of Chestermere’s Public Works Day over the weekend. Locals were treated to a BBQ and the chance to hop aboard and assortment of snow plows and firetrucks at City Hall. Photo Shaun Polczer
Stacy DeKoter poses with her bunny “Snack” at the Chestermere Agricultural Society’s Spring Fair at Camp Chestermere on the weekend. Photo Shaun Polczer
Dogs walking the ducks: At the Chestermere Agricultural Society’s annual Spring Fair at Camp Chestermere on the weekend. Photo Shaun Polczer
Happy Camper: Serina Lum takes in the sunshine at the Chestermere Ag Society’s Spring Fair at Camp Chestermere on the weekend. Photo Shaun Polczer
Chestermere honey farmer Lyle Marez — aka “Grandpa” shows off a sample of his blueberry honey at the Chestermere Agricultural Society’s Spring Fair. Chestermere is Canada’s first “Bee City” but unfortunately for Marez 100 hives succumbed to the cold during the winter and he’s starting over. Photo Shaun Polczer