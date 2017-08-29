Plugging into the community

Once again, the Chestermere Regional Community Association (CRCA) will be hosting a one stop shop of everything there is to do in Chestermere this fall with the annual Energizer Night Sept. 6.

“It’s your opportunity…to be able to talk to the people that are running the programs or the services and getting that first-hand information,” said Recreation Program Coordinator Vicki Klinger.

“Just finding out what’s available in your community to do,” she said.

Everything from churches, to service clubs, to business providing recreational programing will be in attendance.

“The Lions Club and the Rotary usually come,” she said.

Many of the groups that book a table at energizer night accept program registrations that night and often fill up.

“Parent Link is always popular programs,” said Klinger, “so they’ll usually have a line up out the door before…the doors open.”

Following the adage ‘if it ain’t broke don’t fix it,’ Klinger isn’t making too many changes or additions to this year’s event.

After making a successful debut at last year’s Energizer night, the children’s activity centre will be back again this year.

The activity centre let kids take a break from visiting booths with their parents and let parents concentrate on signing up their kids for activities.

“People appreciated it,” said Klinger.

She said she may make some changes to it this year such as adding some tables and colouring supplies for kids.

Klinger had 56 service clubs and program providers set up at last year’s energizer night with between 200 and 300 people attending.

She doesn’t have final numbers yet for the vendors but is expecting to have about the same numbers of both vendors and attendees this year.

For more information or to book a table e-mail recreation@chestermerecrca.com