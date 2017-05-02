Political moderate meet in town

A group of people looking to shine the spotlight on a more centrist political position met at the Landing April 27.

“The whole power of being a centrist is that a centrist can appreciate and understand all sides of an issue,” said event organizer Marc Savoie.

He said that being in the middle of the political spectrum is all about compromise and collaboration.

In recent weeks there has been a growing movement in Alberta to unite the centre with support from disillusioned members of existing Alberta political parties and people who haven’t found a party that represents their views.

With his gathering, Savoie was hoping to bring like-minded people together and get a feel for the need for a centrist option in the riding.

“I’m linking up a lot of…the prominent political players that I know,” he said.

Savoie believes that a majority of Albertans are centrist in their views and are forced to lean to the right or the left to support either the NDP or the Progressive Conservatives or Wildrose.

He believes that a centrist alternative would give these Albertan’s a political home that more closely mirrors their opinions.

“It’s really the voice of reasoning, where collaboration and compromise can occur,” he said.

Savoie is also President of the newly forming constituency association for the Alberta Party in the riding of Chestermere-Rocky View, although the event April 27 was not an official Alberta Party event.