Positive Pull Over!

The positive ticketing campaign is back and better than ever in the city of Chestermere! This program is meant to give recognition and promote to the youth in the community about all the positive deeds they do for the city of Chestermere. RCMP officers will be around the city keeping an eye out for youth `caught` doing good deeds such as safe driving, random acts of kindness, and just overall making the community a better place and hand them a positive ticket. Prizes such as $5 gift cards to the local businesses here in Chestermere are awarded to each recipient, and they have the opportunity to put their name in for the grand prize draw where in previous years they have won Xfest tickets and an iPad mini.

This program recognizes some of the positive impacts that youth in our community today make, which is vital to build and maintain a strong and thriving community. Local businesses and organizations alike band together to celebrate the leadership of youth in Chestermere through positive ticketing, which is a proud display of the community coming together to support its youth.

Last year, youth have had the nerve-wracking experience of being approached or even pulled over by an RCMP officer with a ticket. To their shock and delight, they had actually been caught for their positive actions and behaviour in the community. The feedback from both the youth and RCMP have been outstanding. Previous recipients have reported:

“I was nervous at first but when I got a ticket for doing good things I was so excited and proud of myself! My little cousin and I had so much fun trick or treating and I’m going to share my gift card with her :)”

“I find this to be a great way to bring our youth together but also to make them better people! With myself having a strong interest in police work this helps me with grow as a person but also have something to show for the hard work I put into things.”

Due to the well-received responses and impact of the program, Synergy has once again partnered up with the RCMP through the amazing donations of many local business we are ready another amazing year of positive ticketing with prizes.

We look forward to see all the youth that will be `caught` this year and hope that tickets will be at an all time high. If you would like to learn more about this program feel free to visit our website at http://yoursynergy.ca/positiveticketing/ or contact us at chestermerepositiveticketing@gmail.com.