Pretty in Pink Campaign Wraps up

Synergy’s Pretty in Pink Anti-Bullying campaign wrapped up with a pair of assemblies at local schools Feb 28.

Run by the Youth Encouraging Lasting Leadership (YELL), the campaign raises awareness about bullying through the sale of pink buttons at local business and a series of presentations by YELL volunteers at local schools.

“Bringing in the youth that have actually experienced this is a more powerful message to the other kids then if I were to stand up and talk to them about bullying,” said Synergy Wellness Support Worker Christy Redl.

The goal of the campaign is to prevent bullying behaviors from starting as prevention is easier than intervention after the fact.

“So if we can talk to the kids about healthy relationships, healthy development and being kind to one another then bullying will never even be an issue,” said Redl.

Despite annual anti-bullying campaigns, provincial and national statistics have shown that bullying continues to rise in Canada.

This year’s presentation included both education on what bullying is and discussion about how students can care for one another.

“We’re trying to take a very preventative caring approach,” said Redl.

LGBTQ, First Nations and immigrant populations are particularly vulnerable to bullying.

“We also want to spend a lot of time educating on the beauty of diversity,” said Redl.

YELL member Tara Hofer, 16, was the project lead for the four assemblies run this year. This was her second year in this role.

Hofer said that she has experience being bullied.

“I was severely bullied in elementary and middle school,” said Hofer.

She believes that the Pretty in Pink campaign is having a positive impact on the community by promoting conversations about bullying.

“A lot of kids will come up to us after and they’ll talk to us about their bullying experience,” said Hofer.

Some kids have said that they’ve never told anyone about their experience before.

“It encourages kids to talk about it instead of just keeping to themselves,” she said, “and I think that’s the most impact that we could ever make.”

The other way that they are raising awareness is through the sale of the buttons.

Sixteen-year-old Emilie Young is the project lead for the fundraising component of Pretty in Pink.

She has been working on the Pretty in Pink Campaign for several years.

Young comes from a family of six kids and has seen the effects of bullying up close.

“I’ve seen my siblings go through bullying,” she said, “I’ve been through a tad bit myself.”

She has always spoken out to support others so participating in the program was a natural fit for Young.

“Raising money for organizations to help kids deal with all these things was really important to me,” she said.

The campaign ran for the month of February in conjunction with the National Pink Shirt Day which is the final Wednesday of February.

Funds raised by the sale of the buttons are split between Synergy and a local charity.

The Chestermere Therapy Dogs Society was selected as this year’s charity because of the work they do with local children and youth who are struggling.

“I just want kids to know that they have a friend and that there’s always somebody in their corner no matter what they’re going through,” said Young.

The funds kept by Synergy will be used to support the future development and growth of the school presentations.

Redl is proud of the work the YELL volunteers have done this year and the success they have achieved with the Pretty in Pink Campaign.

“They’re incredible,” she said.