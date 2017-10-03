Public member of CUI Rate Application Committee appointed

With the completion of the selection and interview process the three public members of the City of Chestermere Rate Application Committee were appointed Sept. 18.

Malcolm Cox, Brad Krizan and Kay Leyde have all been appointed to the committee to serve alongside three members of city council.

“We are very excited about the vast cross-section of skills that these committee members bring,” said City of Chestermere Controller Brenda Hewko.

“These individuals have a wide range of board experience in utility rate setting modeling, planning and development, engineering, and wastewater facilities, and they will be a great help in providing effective oversight of CUI,” she said.

The committee’s mandate is to review CUI’s audited financial statements, to review the key performance indicators of the company and to review future rate adjustment applications.

The committee is required to meet at least four times per year.

The Rate Application Committee was created on the recommendation of the third-party consultant that the city hired to review the city’s oversite of CUI.

Other changes made on the report’s recommendations included an overhaul of the Utilities Mandate, the creation of a comprehensive operational agreement and the creation of a more robust rate regulatory framework.

For more information go to www.chestermere.ca/cui.