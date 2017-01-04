RCMP investigate fatal highway crash

RCMP collision analysts were called into investigate a fatal single-vehicle- rollover in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 just west of Strathmore.

The crash occurred at about 7 a.m. Strathmore RCMP report that witness to the rollover said a vehicle travelling eastbound at a high rate of speed lost control and rolled.

The vehicle had been reported stolen in Calgary.

One male was pronounced dead on scene, three other people were taken to Foothills Hospital in Calgary and a fifth person was taken to Strathmore Hospital.

Traffic on Highway one was reduced to one lane while RCMP investigated.