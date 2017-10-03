RCMP investigating after assault with a weapon Thursday

An RCMP dog and its handler had a close call after the dog fired a hand gun found during a search for assault suspects in Chestermere Sept. 28.

Neither the handler nor the dog was hurt and police said no civilians were in the vicinity when the weapon was fired.

The incident occurred just after 6:30 p.m. when the police dog was called in to search for suspects after an assault in a grocery store parking lot.

Police allege that two male suspects assaulted a male victim in the Safeway parking Sept. 28. During the attack one of the assailants was seen to have a gun but no shots were fired.

Witnesses to the assault intervened at which point the two suspects fled the scene on foot.

The victim was treated in a hospital for minor injuries and was released from hospital shortly after being admitted.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Chestermere RCMP called in the RCMP Police Dog Services to assist in the search for the two suspects.

The police dog discovered the hand gun in a treed area near commercial buildings while tracking the suspects.

In the press release, Police said during recovery of the weapon, “the trigger was activated and a shot was fired.”

RCMP were unable to locate the suspects.

In the release, police described the suspects as being dark skinned males between five foot nine inches and five feet 11 inches in height with slim builds and dark hair.

The first suspect was wearing a black hoodie and black pants and the second was wearing a baseball cap, black shirt, and blue jeans.

Chestermere RCMP do not believe this was a random incident and said that there is no concern for public safety stemming from the incident.

RCMP continue to investigate the assault.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8777 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Tips can also be sent to Crime Stopper online at www.tipsubmit.com.