RCMP launch project to reduce speed related collisions on Alberta’s highways

Chestermere residents travelling throughout the province in the coming months will want to watch their speed as Alberta’s RCMP announced March 21 that they will be implementing a pilot project to reduce speeding and speed related collisions on major transportation corridors this April and May.

The project comes as the RCMP remind drivers that excessive speeds are dangerous to all users of the road.

“The consequences of speeding can be devastating and it’s just not worth it,” said Inspector Steve Daley, Acting Officer-in-Charge of Alberta RCMP Traffic Services in a press release.

The multi-phase pilot project starts up next month and will see select RCMP traffic units using a combination of techniques including enforcement and displaying speed-related safety messages on reader boards.

RCMP will be focusing on Highway 2 and selected other highways.

As part of the project, speed data will be collected at several locations prior to, during and after the project to determine if there was a reduction in overall average speed during the pilot project.

“Speed limits exist because they save lives,” said Daley. “Even the best of drivers won’t be able to react to potential hazards on the road when travelling at higher speeds.”

“Drivers need to respect the speed limits, and drive according to traffic and weather conditions to make sure everyone gets home safely,” he said.