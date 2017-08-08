RCMP lay charges after dog dragged by a car in July

Strathmore RCMP have charged two people after a dog was dragged behind a car leading to the dog being put down July 2.

Fourty-year-old Melinda Harris, of Calgary and twenty-year-old True Underwood have both been charged with one count each of Causing Unnecessary Suffering to an Animal contrary to Section 445.1 of the Criminal Code.

Harris is scheduled to appear in Strathmore Provincial Court on August 15.

RCMP have not yet located Underwood and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

The charges stem from an incident last month after RCMP responded to complaints of a dog being dragged behind a vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway.

A motorist reported that they had a seen a dog on a leash being dragged behind a black Pontiac Vibe near Range Road 270 and the Trans-Canada Highway.

Police responded to where the vehicle was last seen and completed patrols but were unable to locate either the vehicle or the dog.

Later that night, RCMP were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a field near Range Road 265 and Township Road 242. The caller stated that an injured dog was tied to the vehicle.

Police responded to the scene to find a critically injured dog with injuries consistent with being dragged tied to a Pontiac Vibe matching the description from the earlier call.

The driver of the vehicle was not located at the scene.

Strathmore RCMP took the injured animal, believed to be a border collie cross, for treatment at an emergency veterinary clinic.

After assessment, the veterinarian deemed the dog’s injuries to be too severe and euthanized the animal.