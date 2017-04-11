RCMP looking for missing youth

Chestermere RCMP as asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Chestermere resident, 15-year-old Jesse Dewispelaere.

He was last seen at his home on the evening of April 5.

Police said in a press release that they believe Dewispelaere is still in the Chestermere area. He may be staying with friends.

RCMP want to locate Dewispelaere to confirm his wellbeing.

Police describe Dewispelaere as Caucasian, five foot five inches tall weighing 150 lbs with blonde hair and brown eyes.

RCMP don’t know what Dewispelaere was last wearing but said he may be wearing grey striped or red Adidas runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).