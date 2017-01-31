RCMP respond to fatal highway crash

At about 1:15 p.m. Jan. 23 Strathmore RCMP, Fire and EMS attended the scene of a fatal collision between a semi-trailer and a car on Highway 24 located between Highway 22X and Glenmore Trail.

On arrival, the driver and sole occupant of the car was deceased. The driver of the semi was unhurt in the collision.

Traffic was rerouted around the collision while an RCMP collision analyst investigated.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Curtis Peters said that weather was not a factor in the collision and that no charges will be laid in relation to the collision.