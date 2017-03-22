Recreation Centre invites residents to Black and White Gala

Chestermere’s recreation centre is hoping to tap into people’s inner British spy when they hold their Casino Royal Black and White Gala Fundraiser in May.

“This is our second annual fun money casino,” said Chestermere Regional Recreation Centre (CRRC) General Manager Jody Nouwen.

Tickets for the May 6 fundraiser, which includes cocktails and hor d’oeuvres, casino games, silent auction, and a dance, went on sale March 15.

Nouwen said that they will be transforming the CRRC’s main hall into a fancy fun money casino for the event.

Along with traditional casino games like black jack and roulette, there will be high roller poker games as well.

“It’s a good chance for people who aren’t necessarily casino goers…to come out and learn the games when it’s all fun money,” she said.

This year’s event builds on the success of the inaugural casino held last year.

“Last year we called it a Vegas Classy event,” said Nouwen, “so our whole theme was living large in Las Vegas.”

The recreation centre had a great response from the attendees last year.

“It was great and exciting,” said Nouwen, “people really loved it.”

She thinks that what people really enjoyed last year was having a large scale classy event locally in the city.

“People were thrilled at walking into the gym and just seeing it transformed and made into this high class event,” she said.

New this year, people can book a table that seats 8-10 people for $450 for the VIP experience.

Included in the VIP experience is table service.

“You’ll have a committed bartender to your table for the evening,” said Nouwen.

Each table will also have their own plate of hor d’oeuvres.

Nouwen said that the number of reserved tables are limited are likely to sell out before the event.

“We already have a few calls for reserve tables and we’re only on day one,” she said.

General admission to the gala is $35 per ticket.

The money raised by the fundraiser will be used by the CRRC for needed upgrades to the facility including parking lot improvements, installation of new LED lighting and lifecycle replacements.

Last year the casino raised $40,000 and Nouwen said there goal is to match or exceed that this year.

In addition to ticket sales, organizers are still looking for donations for the silent auction and corporate sponsors.

“We’re once again offering table sponsorship,” she said.

Businesses that sponsor a table will have their logo displayed at one of the casino games tables for the night. The cost for this is $100.

They are also looking for volunteer dealers for the night.

Tickets can be purchased at the Recreation Centre’s main office or by calling 403-272-7170.