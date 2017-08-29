Red Ribbon Celebrates Canada 150

Have you noticed that we added some fun new classes in this year’s Chestermere Country Fair Red Ribbon competition on September 9? Let’s get creative and celebrate Canada’s 150th Birthday! These special classes are for this year only, so don’t miss out!

For those who express their artistry in sugar, Class 108, Canada’s 150th Decorated Cake will interest you! You can enter a cake of any shape or size and you may use a cake mix as the cake will be judged on the originality of the decorating. The cake should be displayed out of the pan on a disposable white plate in a clear plastic bag.

If you prefer to get creative with paper, enter Class 633, Scrapbooking with a theme celebrating Canada’s 150th Birthday. You can submit your entry as either a single page or a two page spread for this class.

Or is working with fabric more to your liking? We have two classes for you. First is Class 700, Any Quilted Item with a theme of Canada’s 150th. Entries will be numbered and displayed on the Rec Centre Hall stage and everyone can vote for their favourite until 3pm on Fair day. Make sure you view the quilts on Fair day and vote! The winner will be awarded at the Fall Supper that evening. Second is Class 722, Quilt Square with a Happy 150th Canada theme, or it can also represent your family, business or organization. The quilt square must be 12.5″x12.5″ with 0.5″ edges for joining. Cloth and transfers are available, contact Carol at 403-273-8778 or stingray500@icloud.com.

The last two themed classes are Class 913, Canada’s 150th Design an Anniversary Flag and Class 914, Canada’s 150th Cursive Writing. For the flag you can use any media to design your flag – paint, draw or …? Go traditional, or go creatively crazy – it’s your choice. For the cursive writting class, write out the ten lines of “Oh Canada.”

There is also a new class for the very popular fairy gardens! Check out class 441 Parent and Child Fairy/Miniature Garden. Parents and children can work together to create a miniature garden no larger than 14″x14″x14.” There is a special prize for this class.

You don’t have to pick just one class to enter. While you can only put one entry in each class, you can enter as many classes as you wish which will increase your chances at winning the grand aggregate award.

For all the details on how to enter, pick up a Country Fair Booklet at locations around Chestermere or download it from www.chestermereagriculturalsociety.com/country-fair. See you at the Fair!