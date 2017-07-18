Red Ribbon Special Baking and Canning Awards!

Start testing and perfecting your recipes for these special Red Ribbon categories at the Chestermere Country Fair on September 9, 2017! You can win a special rosette prize ribbon and gift certificates from our sponsors, Robin Hood, Crisco and Bernardin. Plus, if you win first in one of these categories, you are automatically entered in the national contest which features cash prizes! Don’t miss out on that! The special classes are #112 Robin Hood Family Favorite Loaf, #1071 Robin Hood Youth Best Lunchbox Cookie (open to grades 7 to 9 or younger), #121 Crisco Family Favourite Tart, Bernardin Best of

Show home canning (chosen from all home canning classes), #213 Bernardin Gift Pack, #214 Bernardin Jam or Jelly and #647 Bernardin Creative Craft Award. Be sure to carefully check the Special Prize rules in the Country Fair Booklet as some classes have specific entry requirements such as supplying a proof of purchase or a list of contents. Your entry will be disqualified if the requirements are not met. All entries must be submitted between 11:00am and 6:00pm on Friday, September 8 at the Chestermere Rec Centre. Here is a little secret about the baking classes in general – you don’t have to bake all your entries the morning before the fair. If your entry freezes well, you can bake it in advance, freeze it and then allow it to thaw before dropping it off on Friday. Your multiple entries in a section, such as Baking, awards you points if you win first, second or third. The person with the most points in the section wins the section trophy. The winner is presented with a small personal trophy at the Fall Supper (details at www.chestermereagriculturalsociety.com) and your name is engraved on the display trophy. Do you have questions? Please email me at prairietides@gmail.com or send a message with your question on our Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/ChestermereCountryFair