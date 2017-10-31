Scouts say thanks for support

Dear City of Chestermere,

The 1st Chestermere Scouts are writing to say a BIG THANK YOU to the City of Chestermere. Many people supported our youth by buying popcorn and donating bottles to our fall bottle drive. The City of Chestermere has been amazing to us!

It has been the best fundraising year the group has had which go directly to supporting our scouting youth activities. We, the youth and scouters, are looking forward to camping, wall climbing and visiting the Royal Tyrrell Dinosaur Museum to name a few.

Thank you so very much for the support!

Sincerely,

The 1st Chestermere Beavers, Cubs and Scouting Youth of 2017-2018