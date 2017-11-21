Search for missing Chestermere woman ends in tragedy

The search for missing Chestermere mother Samarjit ‘Seema’ Kaur Minhas, 30, ended Nov. 15 with the discovery of her body by the Calgary Police Service (CPS).

According to police, Minhas went missing from the northeast Calgary community of Coral Springs on Nov. 9.

Minhas death is not considered to be suspicious and CPS will not be releasing any other details.

Friends and family of Minhas have created a fundraising page online with YouCaring in support of Minhas’ seven-year-old daughter Anjali.

Through both the search and after the discovery of Minhas, the community has come together offering support to Anjali and the rest of Minhas’ family.

On the fundraising page, organizer Nicci Petraschuk wrote that with Minhas death, Anjali has lost both her parents in the past year.

“We are grateful for everyone who was involved in the search of Seema and now in support of her beautiful daughter,” wrote Petraschuk, “Thank you.”

The money raised by the YouCaring campaign will be used to, “keep Anjali in all the activities she loves and thrives in and to ensure enough money in helping with all necessary necessities for a little while.”

To donate in support of Anjali go to www.youcaring.com/anjaliminhas-1014328.