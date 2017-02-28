Semi Rollover causes commuter chaos

Emergency Crews responded to a semi-trailer that rolled in the east bound lanes of Highway 1 at Paradise road at about 3:20 p.m. on Feb. 21.

The truck spilled its load of gravel and sulphur onto the shoulder and ditch. Highway 1 East bound was closed into the evening as crews worked to clean up the scene.

Traffic heading East from the City of Calgary were detoured to Highway 1A and Glenmore Trail.

An RCMP collision analyst was called to the scene and police are continuing to investigate the cause of the rollover.