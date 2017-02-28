    Home / News / Local News / Semi Rollover causes commuter chaos

    Posted on February 28, 2017
    Emergency crews responded to a tractor trailer that rolled and spilled its load just before the intersection of west bound Highway 1 and Paradise Road Feb. 21. West bound Highway 1 was closed for several hours while crews cleaned up the rollover. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Emergency Crews responded to a semi-trailer that rolled in the east bound lanes of Highway 1 at Paradise road at about 3:20 p.m. on Feb. 21.
    The truck spilled its load of gravel and sulphur onto the shoulder and ditch. Highway 1 East bound was closed into the evening as crews worked to clean up the scene.
    Traffic heading East from the City of Calgary were detoured to Highway 1A and Glenmore Trail.
    An RCMP collision analyst was called to the scene and police are continuing to investigate the cause of the rollover.

