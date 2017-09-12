Slowing everyone down would benefit all of us

I am in favour of the reduced speed at highway 1 and 791. Why was it not done long before this? Regardless if traffic lights and/or overpass are eventually installed, this is a good step to reduce fatality accidents. The same should be done at the Conrich intersection. As well the turning lane to go north to Conrich off of highway 1 is much too short. Actually it would be good to reduce speed permanently from the 100 Street lights to 791. Slowing everyone down would have a positive calming affect that would benefit all of us.

Bill Demaer