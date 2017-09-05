Small Stature Big Heart

Tristen , age 5, wanted to help the less fortunate. He collected bottles totalling $265 and donated the proceeds to the Food Bank. MLA Aheer nominated him for a Canada 150 award in recognition of his contribution to the community which he won.

Tristen dropped in at the Food Bank August 31 to show his award to MLA Aheer along with parents Krista and Darrel, and to donate a further $125 dollars that he has collected to the Food Bank. He also showed Nathan Cooper how to handle donations, checked out the stock, and let director Mardi Oel know that her supply of Cheerios and Gummy Bears was running low.