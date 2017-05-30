Spirits of Alberta

Faithful readers may recall that your intrepid liquor reporter has been waxing poetic about the endless stream of new craft breweries popping up in our fair province.

For those who are partial to spirits, the number of craft distilleries has also been growing by leaps and bounds.

It all started back in 2013, when the provincial government eliminated minimum production capacity requirements, which was a high barrier to entry for all but the largest industrial distillers.

Since the minimum production requirements were eliminated, there have been several craft breweries that run a bit of distilling on the side, as well as a long list of small-batch craft distillers appearing on the Alberta scene.

We are a little late to the distilling party, especially when compared to our neighbouring province of BC, which boasts 60 craft distillers, with more opening every month.

Sure, Calgary has long been home to Alberta Distilleries (now owned by Japan-based Suntory), and High River has hosted Highwood Distillers for decades, but they are the big-business industrial distillers that crank out millions of litres per year.

RAW Distillery is brand-new to the market, with their products only available in stores for the past month or so. The distillery is located in downtown Canmore, and is the brainchild of a husband & wife team who use Alberta grains and pure Rocky Mountain water to produce small batches of vodka, gin, whisky, and rum.

Your intrepid liquor reporter had the opportunity to sample their wares recently, and my favourite was the Peppercorn Gin, made with Alberta rye grains and flavoured with Telicherry peppercorns from India.

The peppercorns, along with a secret recipe of other botanicals, results in a gin that bursts with citrus and fruit flavours, with rich aromatics on the nose.

Despite its small size, Canmore is home to not one, but two craft distillers. Wild Life Distillery is located on the edge of town, and has been open since January.

Started by a pair of long-term area residents, Wild Life Distillery uses an alembic copper still for distillation, first developed by Mesopotamian alchemists early in the 9th century.

Alembic pot stills are not commonly used by giant industrial distillers, but the small craft distillers love alembic stills for the creamy texture and fuller flavours they lend to the spirits.

The Wild Life Vodka is made from soft spring wheat grown near Drumheller, and Alberta barley that they malt in-house. The barley provides a complex base, while the wheat lends notes of vanilla to the finish.

As is common with small distilleries, a neutral vodka is used as a base for a flavoured gin, and Wild Life is no exception. The Wild Life Gin is bursting with juniper and citrus aromas, followed by a spicy finish on the palate.

Even closer to home, Cochrane now boasts both a craft brewery and a craft distillery. Krang Spirits opened their doors in December, and produce a range of vodka, gin, whisky, and even fruit-based brandies and liqueurs.

Krang Spirits is proving especially popular with those of German and Scandanavian descent, by producing fruit liqueurs and brandies that have been historically popular in the old countries of Europe.

My favourite was the Bad Billy Chocolate Coffee Liqueur. Made with cocoa nibs and coffee beans, there is also a generous sprig of dried orange peel for infused during the distillation process, making for a delightful citrus twist in the finish. This type of liqueur is generally a before-dinner aperitif, but I like to add a shot to a morning cup of coffee.

A close second was the Krang Krupnik, a spiced honey spirit invented by Lithuanian monks in the 15th century.

The Krang Krupnik is a sweet liqueur, made from local Alberta grains, and flavoured with spices and pure Alberta honey. Weighing in at only 20% ABV, this is a spirit best enjoyed as an after-dinner digestive.

So, the next time you think about reaching for a boring old Smirnoff Vodka or Tanqueray Gin, think of the hardworking Alberta distillers using local ingredients and small-batch processes to bring you an artisanal product instead of an industrially produced hooch like the megadistilleries.

Just ask at your friendly neighbourhood booze merchant for some local spirits, or better yet, visit an Alberta craft distiller on your next day trip to the mountains!