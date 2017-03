On Wednesday, February 22nd, students across Canada wore pink t-shirts in support of Anti-Bullying. At St. Gabriel the Archangel, many students also rose to the occasion by donning a pink shirt to support this great initiative. At SGA, students are encouraged to show respect, kindness, empathy and inclusiveness to help create a school culture where everyone is given dignity and respect. We were all proud to wear pink in support of our inclusive school. #Bullying is not ok.