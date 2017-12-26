Staying safe on the highways this holiday season

As winter weather returned to the province Dec. 20, so too did winter driving conditions.

After a mild start to the month, Southern Alberta was hit with a winter storm bringing 10 to 25cm of snow.

The ice and snow lead to traffic chaos in the Calgary region Dec. 20 with collisions, including two fatal, tying up many of the major routes in the region.

The winter driving conditions are expected to last through the end of the year.

For this reason, the province is urging Albertans to use extra caution as they head out to celebrate the holidays with family and friends.

Drivers are being advised to make sure their vehicles are prepared for the icy conditions with winter tires and to carry a winter emergency kit.

Alberta Transportation is also reminding drivers to adjust their habits to match the conditions.

The most important change is to slow down and drive to the conditions.

Speed limits in Alberta are intended as the maximum speed for ideal summer conditions and drivers should slow down to a safe speed for the conditions in the winter.

Finally, Alberta Transportation is reminding drivers to give snowplows safe room to work by staying back at least ten metres.

To access up to date road reports and traffic information, Albertans can call 511 in Alberta or 1-855-391-9743 if calling from outside of the province.

For more information on road conditions go to 511.alberta.ca.