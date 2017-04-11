Stellar Stellenbosch

Your humble narrator was prowling the aisles of my friendly neighbourhood booze merchant last week, when I happened upon one of those in-store tastings by a local wine rep.

As it turned out, she was pouring samples from Stellenbosch, home of the premier wines of South Africa.

For those readers not familiar with South African wine, the Stellenbosch wine region is around 50km east of the capital city of Cape Town, and has been producing wine for more than 350 years.

Cape Town was established by the Dutch East India Tea Company in 1652, as a resupply port for European ships in the spice trade on their way to India and China.

Unsurprisingly, one of the first things that the Dutch settlers planted were grapes, not for wine, but to ward off scurvy for the sailors on the months-long spice route.

It did not take long for the locals to realize that the climate was optimal for wine production, with the moderating effect of the South Atlantic Ocean providing a climate just slightly warmer than that of Bordeaux.

With a climate so similar to Bordeaux, it is no surprise that the noble grapes of Bordeaux have flourished in Stellenbosch, particularly Cab Sauv and Syrah.

Today, South Africa is the 7th largest wine producer in the world, but they have not yet made significant inroads to the North American market.

While the South African wine trade has existed for centuries, it was long isolated from world markets for much of the 20th century due to the apartheid policies of the ruling government. Many wine snobs consider the birth of the modern South African wine industry to be 1994, the same year that apartheid ended, and international sanctions were lifted, allowing South Africa to start exporting their wine the larger world.

The first few decades saw many growing pains, as the previous strategy of quantity-over-quality wine production for the domestic market proved unworkable on the world markets.

The final years of the last millennium saw many low-quality vines uprooted and replaced with more profitable vines from the Old World, primarily the noble grapes of Bordeaux.

Chenin Blanc and Viognier are the most widely planted white grapes, with South Africa now boasting more acres of Chenin Blanc under vine than its ancestral home in the Loire Valley of France.

Chenin Blanc is a versatile grape, suitable for not only a typical table wine, but also for sparkling wines, sweet, dessert wines, and even as the base wine in brandy distillation.

When consumed young, Chenin Blanc tends to be fresh and fruit-forward, so these wines will usually be unoaked to let their youthful attributes shine.

Turning to the reds, South Africa has their own signature varietal called Pinotage, developed in 1925 as a cross between the Pinot Noir and Cinsault grapes.

With a distinctive earthy taste and smoky finish, Pinotage is full of tannic structure and notes of blackberry. While Pinotage is usually blended with other varietals, a few brave winemakers bottle it as a single varietal, which is the way your humble narrator likes it best.

We even have a few small plantings of the Pinotage grape here in Canada. Your intrepid liquor reporter visited the Stone Boat Vineyard in the Okanagan Valley last year, and brought home a few bottles of their Rock Opera Pinotage, a full-bodied deep ruby wine with flavours of black cherry on the tongue, followed by plenty of vanilla and mocha overtones from the oak aging.

While Pinotage was the darling of the South African wine industry for many years, it has recently been eclipsed by Cabernet Sauvignon, the authoritative big man on campus in the world of red wines.

The early attempts at cultivating Cab Sauv were overly herbaceous, likely from being harvested too soon, but winemakers soon learned the quirks of the Cab Sauv grape, and it now holds its own against similar bottlings from France or California.

Most of the export market goes to Netherlands, due to the historical Dutch influence on South Africa. Germany and the UK snap up most of the rest, leaving the boozers of North America with slim pickings in the South African aisle of your local bottle shop.

Fortunately, most well-stocked booze merchants in Alberta will have a few dozen options in the South African wine section, with the best usually from the Stellenbosch region. Pick one up on your next visit!