Strathmore RCMP – Fatal Collision Near Strathmore

Strathmore, Alta. – On Monday, December 4, 2017 at approximately 12:15 p.m., Strathmore RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 21 and Highway 564.

An SUV had been travelling westbound on Highway 564, approaching the intersection with Highway 21. When the SUV entered the intersection, it collided with a pick-up truck that was southbound on Highway 21.

When emergency crews arrived the lone occupant of the SUV, a 59-year-old woman from Calgary, had succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The two occupants of the truck were transported by ambulance to a hospital in Calgary with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues, but no charges are anticipated. The name of the deceased woman will not be released.