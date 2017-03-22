Strathmore RCMP looking for tips on February hit and run

Strathmore RCMP are asking the public for help finding the driver involved in a hit and run that sent a Langdon girl to hospital Feb. 17.

The collision occurred at about 5:40 p.m. on 4th Street in Langdon. The 13-year-old girl was hit and knocked into the ditch by an older model Dodge pick-up truck.

Police describe the truck as a 1990s dark blue full sized half-ton truck. There is a headache rack covering the back window as well as toolbox and red slip tank in the bed.

RCMP said that a vehicle matching that description was seen on Highway 24 in the ditch about 10km south of Highway 1 shortly after the collision.

Witnesses said that the driver appeared to be franticly working to get the vehicle unstuck and once freed, drove off towards Highway 1.

STARS was called to the collision and transported the victim to the Alberta Children’s Hospital with serious injuries including a concussion, fractured elbow, and fractures to both her feet.

She is recovering and has returned to school part-time.

Strathmore RCMP are asking anyone with information on this hit and run to contact them at 403-934-3535 or anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS).