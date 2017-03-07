Study shows the possible future of recreation in Chestermere

The recreation and leisure centre feasibility study commissioned by the city has come back showing support for a new facility in Chestermere.

“There is definitely an interest in the part of residents to have an indoor facility,” said Chestermere Parks and Recreation Manager Kathy Russell.

In particular, residents would like to see A swimming pool, field house and a fitness centre in a new community facility.

This feasibility study is the first step in what will be a long process if the city decides to move forward with this project.

The study came from the city’s 2014 Master Recreation Plan that looked at both outdoor and indoor recreation in the city.

Russell said that for the leisure facility study a poll of residents was conducted.

“The response rate was the highest the consultant has ever seen in Alberta,” she said.

In addition to residents, stakeholders such as local teams and recreation associations in Chestermere were consulted.

Once consultations were completed, the report was put together to detail the recommended construction phases and costs of a new facility.

“Those were the critical questions we were trying to find out,” said Russell.

The report proposes a multi-level facility than can be built in three phases.

Each phase has been identified to meet the needs and aspirations identified in the surveys and consultations.

The first phase would house the fieldhouse and fitness centre with a capital cost of about $27 million.

Phase to is the aquatic centre with an estimated cost of nearly $20 million. The final phase is for a twin arena costing about $30 million.

With the report completed, the next step in this process is for the city to explore the potential for local partnerships to help move the project forward.

“Often facilities are built with partnerships because of the high cost of operating facilities as well as building facilities,” said Russell.

She said that the city wants any future recreation facility to be operationally sustainable and able to grow with the city.

“As the community grows, we’ll have plans ready so that when we’re a certain size we can afford…a certain type of facility,” said Russell.

Also included in the feasibility study was a recognition of the strong partnership between the city and the existing recreation centre run by the Chestermere Regional Community Association (CRCA).

“Throughout the study we were really mindful of the fact that we have a rec centre in our community and we need to make sure that that centre is sustained over time.

“So when we looked at all of the recreation infrastructure we started with that assumption that that centre would continue,” said Russell.

Any facility built by the city will be based on that premise said Russell.

Large recreation centre projects, like the one proposed in the study, can take from the planning stages to grand opening up to seven years to complete.

Another aspect of the Master recreation plan, that has already seen projects started and in some cases completed is the outdoor recreation facilities.

The city has spent the last two years working on outdoor recreation such as improving pathways in Chestermere.

To view the complete feasibility study go to http://chestermere.ca/578/Recreation-Leisure-Centre-Feasibility-St