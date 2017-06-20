Melanie Scott, Carrie Dunaway, Kelly Calder, Chealsea Bergen, Joanne McIver, Sarah Sheppard, Alesne Smith and Sue Philip from LifePath Wellness join Bernie Maillet and Cathy Burness from the Public Library to mark their support for the Loop Around the Lake race on Sunday. Photo Shaun Polczer
Cathy Burness and Bernie Maillet from Loop around the Lake accept a cheque for $1,000 from RBC employees Jennifer Haines, Alok Gulati, Janice Erikson Alice Peng and Luke Karpovich in support of Sunday’s race. In addition to cash, RBC also donated volunteers. Photo Shaun Polczer
Cathy Burness and Bernie Maillet pose with Karen Khamba from the Chestermere Bottle Depot to thank them for their support of the annual Loop Around the Lake race this Sunday. Photo Shaun Polczer
Bernie Maillet and Cathy Burness from the Public Library accept a cheque from Eden Carpio and Brian Horpelle of the Toronto Dominion Bank. Photo Shaun Polczer
Dominos employee Deepak Kumar steps in for owner Abdul Karam to join Bernie Maillet and Cathy Burness from the Public Library to support the Loop Around the Lake foot race. Ohoto Shaun Polzcer
hookups login
June 25, 2017 at 3:16 pm
Thanks for finally writing about >Support for Loop around the Lake | The Chestermere Anchor Weekly <Liked it!