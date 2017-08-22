    Home / News / Local News / Synergy Epic Waterfight

    Synergy Epic Waterfight

    Posted on August 22, 2017
    Epic Waterfight_B1J3856

    Kids run into the spray from the Chestermere Fire Services truck at the Synergy Epic Water fight at John Peake Park Aug. 19. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Epic Waterfight_B1J3891

    Seven-year-old Giuliano Rapisarda gets some pointers on how to man the fire hose during the Synergy Epic Water fight at John Peake Park Aug. 19. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Epic Waterfight_B1J3918

    Andrea Cavanagh helps seven-year-old Giuliano Rapisarda man the fire hose during the Synergy Epic Water fight at John Peake Park Aug. 19. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Epic Waterfight_MG_3256

    One of the firefighters sprays the kids at the Synergy Epic Water fight at John Peake Park Aug. 19. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

