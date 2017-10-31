    Home / News / Local News / Teal Pumpkins Trunk or Treat

    Teal Pumpkins Trunk or Treat

    Posted on October 31, 2017
    Crowds fill the parking lot at he first annual Teal Pumpkins Trunk or Treat at Chestermere Station Oct. 28. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Four-year-old Madyson Kasur reacts as a Halloween spider decoration jumps at her during the first annual Teal Pumpkins Trunk or Treat at Chestermere Station Oct. 28. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Dressed as a princess riding a unicorn, three-year-old Charlotte Atkinson selects a treat at he first annual Teal Pumpkins Trunk or Treat at Chestermere Station Oct. 28. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

