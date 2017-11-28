    Home / News / Local News / The second annual Winter Lights Festival

    The second annual Winter Lights Festival

    Posted on November 28, 2017
    The wagon ride makes its way through the Library parking lot at the second annual Winter Lights Festival at John Peak Park Nov. 25. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    The Little Toot Train ride passes by at the second annual Winter Lights Festival at John Peak Park Nov. 25. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Deputy Mayor Mel Foat speaks at the second annual Winter Lights Festival at John Peak Park Nov. 25. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    crowds fill the park at the second annual Winter Lights Festival at John Peak Park Nov. 25. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    John Peake park an the lights displays are reflected in the lake moments after the official lighting of the Christmas lights at the second annual Winter Lights Festival at John Peak Park Nov. 25. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Six-year-old Calixa Schafer works on her gingerbread man at the second annual Winter Lights Festival at John Peak Park Nov. 25. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    The Our Lady of Wisdom school choir performs at the second annual Winter Lights Festival at John Peak Park Nov. 25. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    The Chestermere High School Band performs at the second annual Winter Lights Festival at John Peak Park Nov. 25. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

