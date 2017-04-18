    Home / News / Local News / United Way Easter Egg Hunt Fundraiser

    United Way Easter Egg Hunt Fundraiser

    Posted on April 18, 2017
    Two-year-old Landon Devries wasn’t sure about meeting the Easter Bunny at the annual Easter Egg Hunt Fundraiser for the United Way April 15 at the Lakeside Golf Club. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    From Left: Brayden Billingsley, 7, and his sister Kira, 4, meet the Easter Bunny at the annual Easter Egg Hunt Fundraiser for the United Way April 15 at the Lakeside Golf Club. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Kids sprint from the start to collect eggs at the annual Easter Egg Hunt Fundraiser for the United Way April 15 at the Lakeside Golf Club. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Ruby Webster, 1, picks up eggs at the annual Easter Egg Hunt Fundraiser for the United Way April 15 at the Lakeside Golf Club. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Kids get ready for the start of the annual Easter Egg Hunt Fundraiser for the United Way April 15 at the Lakeside Golf Club. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

