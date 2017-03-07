Update on Chestermere Citizens on Patrol (CCOP) Society Activities

Since the revitalization of the Chestermere C.O.P, approximately 14 months ago (December 2015), the organization has been very active. We have conducted numerous in-class training sessions for volunteers, as well as a number of training patrols each weekend over the past year, in addition to completing a significant number of patrols of the City.

Since we started patrolling with trained personnel in March of this past year, our statistics are as follows:

103 patrols conducted

550 volunteer hours

over 7500 kilometers driven.

Although we have had a large number of folks volunteer since re-starting, the attrition rate has been rather high. That is to say, folks have initially volunteered and then left the group for one reason or another. While we still have a solid core of volunteers, we are always looking for more, so that we can fulfill our mandate to be the “eyes and ears” of the RCMP, in attempting to keep our City safe.

If you are interested in learning more about the CCOP programme or to volunteer, please visit our web-site www.ccop.ca, which will direct you to our e-mail – info@ccop.ca or send us an e-mail at ccopschestermere@gmail.com, stating your interest.