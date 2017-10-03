Vandals opening fire hydrants in Chestermere

Chestermere Fire Services (CFS) have responded to a string of opened fire hydrants in the city that started Sept. 26.

The unauthorized opening of multiple fire hydrants can lead to a reduction in water pressure in Chestermere.

“Having multiple hydrants open may compromise our ability to use the hydrants effectively when required for firefighting,” said CFS Chief Brian Pomrenke.

Because of the potential danger to the community, Chestermere RCMP have been notified and are currently investigating the matter.

Pomrenke asks that residents be vigilant and notify the RCMP of any suspicious activity around fire hydrants in the community.

“They should only be accessed by the Fire Department, city employees or utility companies,” he said.

Anyone who witnesses active tampering with the hydrants or sees an unattended flowing hydrant are asked to call 911.

Witnesses to prior acts of vandalism can contact Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8777.