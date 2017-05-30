What We Pass On

I may never meet my great-great grandchildren. They are likely to face challenges that I will never know, and they may be given opportunities in a world I could never imagine. Yet a part of me will lead them into their brave new future as I pass on the values that are most important to me. The way I love or hate, the way I care or neglect, the way I celebrate or sulk – all of these responses will ripple through time as traits I pass on to them. Whatever I value and put my heart and effort into will shape my life and the lives of many others. Each moment comes with a humbling reminder that our words will resonate with life or hurt through the generations that follow us. We have more of an influence than we think and our lives mean so much more than we know.

That is why neighbourhoods are so important to me. They are the places where we live out, and build, the future we hope for. If we live as though our lives are just for ourselves, then our neighbourhood, our relationships with others, and our city will be shaped without our input. Yet if we live as though we are part of something bigger and more beautiful than what we see, then we step into a life of new meaning and purpose. Our lives deeply matter to those close to us now and to those who we may never know.

In my own family we use words that have been passed down through time from my Métis ancestors. Cree and Michif words that we thought other families used are scattered uniquely here and there in our home. The songs we sing to our kids, and the silly stories we tell are passed down through tender bedtime routines and become part of the fabric of the lives of our children and grandchildren. But we pass on so much more. How we live and what we value sets a foundation for those who follow in our steps.

In Chestermere we set foundations that others will build on and enjoy. When we begin to see that our lives might pass on the very best for neighbours, strangers, and perhaps even the children we may never meet, we discover a way to live that is expansive and even exciting.

We are more than tax payers and residents of some suburban housing development. If we only see ourselves in this way we will always find something to complain about, we will shift blame, feel restless, and we may never find our true home. But we are not just residents, we are neighbours who are discovering that we can create so much more, who bring meaning and hope, who build connections and who foster growing relationships of trust and care.

What we pass on matters. The meaning we give to our city will in turn give meaning to our own lives and shape the future for thousands. We may not be able to change the whole world, but the small ways we choose to care for our neighbourhoods and the people who live here will have a deep and lasting impact. We may never live long enough to see what Chestermere will one day become, but may we live each day with the joy of knowing that our lives matter more than we know. What will you pass on?