Whitecappers hold first annual scavenger hunt

The Chestermere Whitecappers Association held their first annual Family Scavenger Hunt on Saturday to raise funds for a part time employee at the centre.

The event was followed by a BBQ supper at the Whitecappers centre with food generously donated by No Frills.

The Society has increased its membership and feels that having more hours with the office open and not relying on volunteers for numerous tasks will facilitate more activities and support for its members.

According to organizer Karen McKee, the event was a huge success.

The Whitecappers want to thank the local businesses which supported the hunt, including Melody Kindred of Edward Jones, Lifepath Wellness, Chestermere Law, Ultimate Paw Spa, Wise and Company, Chestermere Paint and Decor, ONE Security, Tirecraft, Safeway and to the Bank of Nova Scotia who fund matched all donations.

This year’s winners were Lifepath Wellness, The Brabant Family and the Soundwaves.