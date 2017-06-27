Willowmere bike parade brings neighbours together

Call it a good old-fashioned block party.

Willowmere residents had such a good time at their first bike parade last year, they decided to make it an annual event complete with barbeques, firepits, potluck food — and of course, bikes.

“It’s funny how you can live on a block for 10 years and only really know a handful of people. This is our second annual and we are already planning a third,” says organizer Kelly Sarmaga. “We got to all meet a few new faces and hang out with the closer neighbors we have known for years.”

After the city blocked off the road, the Chestermere Fire Service came and brought their truck, as well as EMS and the police.

“They were all so incredibly generous with their time answering about a billion questions from all the kids and then letting them use the lights,” said Sarmaga.

M and M meats supplied a generous box of food, and John and Helen Kittler from the Landing donated the prize for the best decorated bike. The bike parade was led by parade marshall Nick Ziemann who was injured in an accident a few weeks ago and used his scooter to pace the race.