Witches and Wizards take over the library

Librarians at the Chestermere Public Library are inviting Harry Potter fans of all kinds, whether witch, wizard or muggles, to come down for the annual Harry Potter Book Night Feb. 2.

“It’s heaps of fun,” said Chestermere Public Library Assistant Director Cathy Burness.

Staff have been excitedly preparing decorations and costumers for the event.

This year’s theme is the professors of Hogwarts.

The festivities start at 7 p.m. with the first 50 people to come in costume receiving a welcome to Hogwarts letter with wax seal.

There will also be a draw for an official Harry Potter wand.

Activities are designed for children eight-years and older and include a scavenger hunt, sorting hat quiz to find out what house one belongs to, a Harry Potter themed mad libs and a craft.

This is the second year that the library has participated in the international Harry Potter Book Night.

“We will come together to revel in the magic of J.K. Rowling’s Hogwarts series,” said Burness.

She said that fans of the series continue to reread the books and watch the movies.

The event is also a good way to attract new fans to the series.

“Events like this are also a fun way to introduce these wonderful stories and characters to people who have not read the books yet,” she said.