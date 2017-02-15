From left: Wendy Laughlin from Drumheller, Don Janczyn from Chestermere, Lloyd Laughlin, from Drumheller and Marilyn Conrad from Chestermere compete in the 55 Plus Games Zone 2 Crib Qualifying tournament at the Whitecappers Feb. 11. The tournament was to determine which teams would be representing Zone 2 at the Fall Provincials in High Prairie in Sept. 14-16. There were 32 participants competing in the various categories. The results were; in the 55+ Open Single, Gold Medal Jessie Irion from Carbon, Silver Medal Don Janczyn from Chestermere, and Bronze Medal Pat Bartholow from Olds. 70+ Open Single Gold Medal Jean Knecht from Cremona, Silver Medal Ben Grainger from Cochrane, Bronze Medal John Shuya from Airdrie. 55+ Open Doubles, Gold Medal Holly Wood from Chestermere and Kay Maelche from Airdrie, Silver Medal Lloyd and Wendy Laughlin from Drumheller, Bronze Medal Mike and Gail Benoit from Carstairs. 70+ Open Doubles, Gold Medal Jean Knecht from Cremona and Peggy Stockwell Sundre, Silver Medal Ben Grainger from Cochrane and Doug Sherriffs from Cremona, Bronze Medal Lilo Rolf and Barry Fullerton from Drumheller. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield