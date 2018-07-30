Local family new businesses owners

Chestermere’s Pita Basket rebranding grand opening on July 28 was a hit among the locals during the day’s Water Fest activities.

The new Pita King was bought by Chestermere resident of 15 years Nayef Hammoud, who has spent the last four months ensuring the grand opening would be a success.

“The grand opening was amazing, everything ran nice and smooth,” Hammoud said.

“I like to deal with food,” Hammoud added, “I hope I’m in it for the long term. This is my first business.

Hammoud added he believes that the rebranded Pita King will fit perfectly into the Chestermere community, especially since the business is owned by a local family.

“I was looking to do something in Chesteremere, this is what I found,” Hammoud said.

“It fits for me, because my kids and my nephews used to work with Pita Basket, that’s how I came into it,” Hammoud said.

He added, “My son’s the one who made me buy the business. He’s the one running the show.

“He came to me one day and said, ‘Dad, why do we have to work for somebody when we could have our own?'”

However, the only thing that has changed in the Mediterranean restaurant is the name, Hammoud said, the employees and the menu is still the same.

“It’s the right time to change the name so people aren’t shocked. Everybody can get used to it right now in the summer,” Hammoud said.

“I thought water fest would be a great time to do the grand opening and let everyone know that Pita King is under new management,” Hammoud said.

He added that although owning Pita King is a new venture for him, seeing the expression on the customers face after they eat at his restaurant makes the hours and constant pressure worthwhile.

“I’m hoping I’ll do good,” he said.

“I’m thankful for the community support I have received, I apricate the support,” Hammoud added, “thank you to everyone who came in.”